Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family

Parveen Osman, the widow of late Jatiya Party leader Nasim Osman, is joining the 11th parliament along with Shaheena Akter from Kurigram, Nazma Akhter from Feni, and Monica Alam from Jhenaidah.

The party has been allocated four seats out of 50 reserved for women in parliament in proportion to the total seats they won in the election.

It sent a letter to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury confirming the nomination on Wednesday.

Nasim’s brothers Awami League leader AKM Shamim Osman and Jatiya Party leader Salim Osman took oath as MP on Jan 3 after re-election from the Narayanganj-4 and Narayanganj-5 seats, respectively, in the Dec 30 general election.

Nasim, a member of the Jatiya Party’s presidium, represented Narayanganj-4 in parliament for several terms.

The party nominated Salim after Nasim died in 2014.