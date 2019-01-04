Home > Politics

With Bodi at her side, wife Shahin MP vows to end yaba trade in Cox’s Bazar

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST

Shahin Akter, the wife of Abdur Rahman Bodi, has vowed to wage a war on drugs, especially yaba, after taking oath as an MP from Cox’s Bazar-4 earlier represented by her husband.

“I will do whatever it takes to put an end to all sorts of misdeeds, including drugs and yaba trade,” Shahin, with Bodi at her side, told the media after taking the oath of office at the parliament building in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bodi has been criticised for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of the methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar through the southern district’s Teknaf and Ukhia borders.

He won the elections on the Awami League’s ticket in 2008 and 2014.

The ruling party picked Shahin over him ‘considering the criticisms’ this time.

“Does everyone in a family become a criminal? Is there any proof to substintiate the allegations against Bodi? Still, we opted for an alternative due to the controversy,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader had said during the nomination process.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People are betrayed: BNP

Mashrafe vows to do well in politics

Jatiya Party undecided again

We’re not taking any oath: Fakhrul

File Photo

Oikya Front to submit memorandum to EC

Which way will Jatiya Party go?

7 MPs can play great role: Quader

AL terrorising opposition leaders: Rizvi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.