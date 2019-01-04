With Bodi at her side, wife Shahin MP vows to end yaba trade in Cox’s Bazar

“I will do whatever it takes to put an end to all sorts of misdeeds, including drugs and yaba trade,” Shahin, with Bodi at her side, told the media after taking the oath of office at the parliament building in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bodi has been criticised for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of the methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar through the southern district’s Teknaf and Ukhia borders.

He won the elections on the Awami League’s ticket in 2008 and 2014.

The ruling party picked Shahin over him ‘considering the criticisms’ this time.

“Does everyone in a family become a criminal? Is there any proof to substintiate the allegations against Bodi? Still, we opted for an alternative due to the controversy,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader had said during the nomination process.