Hasina, Awami League MPs pay homage to Bangabandhu

They visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and placed wreaths before a portrait of the Father of the Nation.





Awami League MPs took their oaths of office a day earlier after securing a major victory at the 11th national election. The party is set to begin its third-consecutive term in government.Awami League advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other top party members attended the ceremony.