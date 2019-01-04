Home > Politics

Hasina, Awami League MPs pay homage to Bangabandhu

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

Awami League MPs headed by party chief Sheikh Hasina have paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday. 

They visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and placed wreaths before a portrait of the Father of the Nation.

Awami League MPs took their oaths of office a day earlier after securing a major victory at the 11th national election. The party is set to begin its third-consecutive term in government.   

Awami League advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other top party members attended the ceremony.

