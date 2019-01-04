Hasina, Awami League MPs pay homage to Bangabandhu
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
Awami League MPs headed by party chief Sheikh Hasina have paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.
They visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and placed wreaths before a portrait of the Father of the Nation.
Awami League advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other top party members attended the ceremony.
