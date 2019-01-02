Home > Politics

BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST

The BNP has asked its candidates to come to Dhaka on the day of the oath-taking ceremony for those who won Sunday's elections.

The move came a day after the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance decided that their candidates for parliament would submit a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding fresh polls.

Only seven candidates of the Oikya Front won in the polls while the Awami League-led Grand Alliance won 288 seats.

The Oikya Front rejected the election results citing massive ‘irregularities’ and ‘rigging’— an allegation denied  by Chief Election Commissioner  KM Nurul Huda.

BNP Senior Joint-Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday asked their candidates to come to Dhaka hours after Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu announced that new members of parliament will take oath to office on Thursday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will have a meeting with the candidates at the party chairperson's office at Gulshan at 10am on Thursday, according to a letter from Rizvi to the candidates.

The candidates have been asked to make a list of eight issues, including information on irregularities, rigging, ‘unusual’ number of voters in each centre, list of arrested agents and leaders-workers, and violence-related casualties.

If there are videos of rigging, they are to submit those with the reports.

BNP leaders have hinted that their victorious candidates may not take oath.

