Jatiya Party decision on opposition after Grand Alliance talks
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2018 19:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST
The Jatiya Party will decide whether it will sit in the opposition bench in parliament after discussion with its allies in the Awami League-led Grand Alliance, its secretary general says.
“We are and will be with the Grand Alliance. We will decide whether to go to parliament as the main opposition in a day or two,” Mashiur Rahman Ranga said at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday.
“But before that, we will discuss the issue with the Grand Alliance,” he added without specifying the time of the meeting.
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad addressing a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday, a day after returning home from Singapore where he had received treatment for illness. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The Awami League’s other allies also won eight seats with its ‘boat’ logo. The BNP could manage only five plus two of its ally Dr Kamal Hossain-led Gono Forum in the Jatiya Oikya Front coalition with no chance to become the main opposition.
Despite being the main opposition, the Jatiya Party had three of its MPs, including Ranga, was also part of the government, thus playing a “dual role” that drew criticisms for the absence of strong dissent in parliament.
Its Chairman Ershad was hospitalised after announcing a dramatic boycott of the last election, but finally his party joined the polls. He went to Singapore for treatment this time in another drama and won a seat in his Rangpur stronghold again.
Ranga said the former president has recovered a lot and would travel to Singapore again if he feels sick.
He also said Ershad has accepted the results of the election.
More stories
Most Read
