Communal forces have been ‘defanged’ by the people, say Awami League

Abdur Rahman made the remarks in a press conference at the Awami League president’s political office in Dhanmondi on Monday afternoon.

“The country is overjoyed by the Awami League’s historic and unprecedented victory. This victory is down to our party president and leader Sheikh Hasina’s popularity, our development work over the past ten years and the path Sheikh Hasina has shown as the way forward.”

He thanked the people, the military, the police, the BGB, RAB and Ansar personnel, the Election Commission and everyone else involved in making Sunday’s national election a fair one.

“The people of the country are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina as this astonishing victory proves. They have delivered this victory by overcoming concerns and anxieties. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take her oath of office for the third time.”

“By bringing this unthinkable victory to the Awami League, the people have defanged the poisonous communal forces,” he added

The prime minister will brief observers and the media in a press conference at 4 pm on Monday, said Abdur Rahman.