Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race

The Jatiya Party chief is a candidate for Rangpur-3 and also Dhaka-17, the latter comprising Gulshan, Banani and Dhaka cantonment.

The ruling Awami League is letting coalition ally Jatiya Party compete in the Rangpur Sadar seat. But for the Dhaka seat, the Awami League has nominated film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque to run against Ershad.

Ershad travelled to Singapore “for treatment” nine days ago, giving rise to a flurry of speculations. But the former military strongman is expected to return on Dec 22, said Delwar Hossain Khan, Jatiya Party presidium member and head of the election cell.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Special Assistant to the Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader have not mentioned anything on the topic, but mid-level leaders are continuing to discuss the possibility.

“We have received the message that within a short time Mr Ershad will be stepping out of the contest for Dhaka-17,” said AKM Jashim Uddin, president of Awami League’s Banani unit.

When asked for a comment, Jatiya Party’s Delwar told bdnews24.com, “Who am I to comment on this?”

On Dec 12, Raushon Ershad, Ershad’s wife and senior co-chairman of Jatiya Party, stepped down as a candidate for the Mymensingh-7 election, as a sign of support for Hafez Ruhul Amin Madani, the Awami League’s candidate for the seat.

Besides Dhaka-17 and Mymensingh- 7, Jatiya Party leaders and activists are talking about their nominees withdrawing from the election in various other parts of the country, a Jatiya Party presidium member told bdnews24.com, requesting anonymity.

Jatiya Party was allotted 26 seats by the Grand Alliance but its leaders have submitted almost 150 nomination pleas. The move has been angering Awami League grassroots leaders.

Jatiya Party Joypurhat-2 candidate Kazi Abul Kashem Ripon alleged that his posters are being torn down by Awami League supporters in all parts of the constituency.

The grassroots followers of the Jatiya Party are also angry about being left out without instructions from central leaders.

“The party office receives complaints like this every day. None of the top leaders are in Dhaka at this moment. What can I say! Jatiya Party is redundant to the Grand Alliance. It’s good if it stays, and okay if it goes,” said Jatiya Party’s Delwar.