Bangladesh kicks off campaign for 13th national election

The campaign period for Bangladesh's 13th national election, scheduled to take place in February next year, is officially under way.

The Chief Advisor’s Office (CA0) released the first campaign teaser on Sunday, urging citizens to take part in what has been described as one of the most significant elections in the country’s history.

Retired army captain Dr Md Khan Sobayel Bin Rafiq, who coordinated the investigation into the 2009 BDR mutiny and represents families of enforced disappearance victims, delivered the campaign message.

In the short video, Dr Rafiq says: “Leaving behind those past chapters, Bangladesh now stands before the most important election in its history. This election is your chance to reclaim ownership of your country.”

“Election 2026 -- the key to the nation is in your hands. Cast your vote and decide what kind of Bangladesh you want to see.”

The campaign follows Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’s announcement in August that the general election would be held before the start of Ramadan next year.

A day after his speech to the nation on Aug 5, the CAO instructed the Election Commission to begin preparations for the vote.

The Chief Election Commissioner has said the official schedule will be announced around two months before polling day, with the Election Commission expected to publish it in the first half of December.