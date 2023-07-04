DMP chief Faruq pledges police neutrality at Dhaka-17 bypolls

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has assured that his force will fulfill its duties "impartially" in the by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat.

He pledged to "step aside" from his position if the police fail to demonstrate neutrality during the election.

The Election Commission met with law enforcement on Tuesday at its Sher-e-Bangla Nagar offices ahead of the Jul 17 bypolls.