DMP chief Faruq pledges police neutrality at Dhaka-17 bypolls

    He pledged to "step aside" from his position if the police fail to demonstrate neutrality during the election.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has assured that his force will fulfill its duties "impartially" in the by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat.

    The Election Commission met with law enforcement on Tuesday at its Sher-e-Bangla Nagar offices ahead of the Jul 17 bypolls.

    Representatives from various security agencies attended the meeting, alongside officials from the home ministry.

    Afterwards, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said that in addition to the Dhaka-17 polls, voting will take place in 75 areas across the country. In Dhaka, traditional ballot papers will be used to cast votes.

    "Our message is [that we want] to hold a fair and free election. We have complete trust in the police."

    Commissioner Faruq said law enforcement will take all necessary steps to ensure a fair electoral process.

    "Our neutrality will be fully demonstrated. I have given a 100 percent guarantee. If not, I will resign in disgrace as DMP commissioner."

