Trump seizes on FBI raid to boost 2024 presidential bid

“It must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic,” tweeted Cuomo, who resigned as governor a year ago after multiple women accused him of unwanted sexual advances, which he denied.

Republicans have long maintained their voters are more motivated to vote in the Nov. 8 midterms, when control of Congress is at stake. But Democrats hope to have closed the enthusiasm gap after the US Supreme Court did away with constitutional protection for abortion and a string of big-ticket legislative victories in Congress.

Biden, in particular, has been enjoying a spate of positive news, from better-than-expected economic numbers to the passage of a long-gestating climate and healthcare bill in the Senate.

Now Republicans appear to be looking to the FBI raid to galvanize its base once more. The arms of the Republican National Committee that support candidates for the US Senate and the House of Representatives both launched fundraising volleys in its wake.

Candidates such as Herschel Walker, who is running for the US Senate in Georgia, and Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, condemned the raid in stark terms.

“Our government is rotten to the core,” Lake said in a statement, calling the Biden administration “tyrants” and “corrupt.”

Lake’s rhetoric in parts echoed those who participated in the siege of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump-friendly social media channels were buzzing after the raid with talk of “civil war.”

Trump has spent the summer being implicated by testimony before a congressional committee probe of the Jan. 6 events that has insinuated he is to blame for the attack on the Capitol. Whether he will be charged criminally remains an open question.

Perhaps as a result, opinion polls show Trump’s standing in the eyes of some Republicans falling. A New York Times/Siena College poll released last month showed nearly half of Republican primary voters surveyed desired a presidential candidate other than Trump.