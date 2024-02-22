Russian activists abroad pin hopes on Yulia Navalnaya

Like many other young Russians, Anastasia Panchenko's political awakening came courtesy of Alexei Navalny. Left reeling by his sudden death, she is looking now to his widow Yulia to take on the mantle of Russian opposition leader.

Since Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony last Friday, Panchenko has been coming most days to lay flowers at an impromptu memorial to him in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital she has called home since fleeing Russia in 2021.

Once a journalist with a pro-Kremlin news outlet in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Panchenko quit her job and went to work in Navalny's campaign office after police violently dispersed protests in 2017 that were prompted by one of his anti-corruption investigations.

"He turned my life on its head," she said in an interview.

With Navalny gone, she is pinning her hopes on Yulia Navalnaya, who has pledged to continue her husband's work and urged Russians to share her "rage" at President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin denies involvement in Navalny's death, which it says is under investigation.