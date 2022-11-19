    বাংলা

    COP27: US climate envoy Kerry tests positive for COVID-19

    US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry’s voice was noticeably hoarse during speaking appearances at the climate summit on Thursday

    Valerie VolcoviciReuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2022, 08:35 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 08:35 PM

    US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, but continues to work by phone, the State Department said on Friday.

    "He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27," State Department spokesperson Whitney Smith said in an emailed statement.

    Kerry has been leading US efforts to clinch a deal at the two-week summit in Sharm el-Sheikh and has held multiple bilateral meetings at the conference, including with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Thursday.

    Kerry's voice was noticeably hoarse during speaking appearances on Thursday.

