COP27: US climate envoy Kerry tests positive for COVID-19

"He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27," State Department spokesperson Whitney Smith said in an emailed statement.

Kerry has been leading US efforts to clinch a deal at the two-week summit in Sharm el-Sheikh and has held multiple bilateral meetings at the conference, including with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Thursday.

Kerry's voice was noticeably hoarse during speaking appearances on Thursday.