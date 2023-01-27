Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota

Market reaction to Toyoda's announcement was muted - the automaker's stock price was little changed on Friday - as investors bet the company was unlikely to see a big overhaul in the foreseeable future.

"The new appointment is less about a change in direction and more about careful consideration of the best possible way to organise the handover, avoiding disruption and chaos," said Julie Boote, an analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates in London.

"It's likely that he'll remain active as chairman for a long time and continue to put his mark on Toyota."

At 53, Sato will become one of only a handful of "outsiders" - non-members of the Toyoda family - to have held the top job at an automaker whose position and influence within corporate Japan cannot be overstated. Toyota's supply chain extends to some 60,000 suppliers, making it critical to jobs in the world's third-largest economy.

'APPRENTICE PERIOD'

But it remains to be seen how much influence the relatively young Sato will be able to exert, analysts said, given that many of the executives around him will be older - something that still counts for a lot in Japan.

He may not be able to deliver much of a strategy shift at first, and the next few years may be a kind of "apprenticeship period" said Koji Endo, senior analyst at SBI Securities.

There is also precedent in Japan for company founders, or their family members, to continue to wield outsized influence over day-to-day management even after becoming chairman.

Last year the chairman and founder of electric motor maker Nidec Corp returned to the role of chief executive less than a year after relinquishing it, replacing the executive he had hired as his successor.