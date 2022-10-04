Mobile phone critic Pope Francis meets Apple chief Tim Cook

Pope Francis, who has often said people should limit their use of cellphones and give preference to personal communication, granted a private audience on Monday to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Cook, head of the $2.4 trillion company whose iPhone has revolutionised personal communication, was on the pope's daily audience list. As is customary, the Vatican did not disclose what was discussed during the private conversation.

The 85-year-old pope has a mixed relationship with cellphones. Last year, he interrupted his general audience when an aide passed him a cellphone and took an urgent call from a senior Vatican official.