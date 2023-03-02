    বাংলা

    Musk: 'AI stresses me out'

    "AI stresses me out," Musk said near the end of a more than three-hour presentation to Tesla investors about company plans

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 05:31 AM

    Elon Musk has clashed often with securities regulators and highway safety authorities, but there's one area the Tesla and Twitter chief says the government should regulate now: Artificial Intelligence.

    "AI stresses me out," Musk said near the end of a more than three-hour presentation to Tesla investors about company plans.

    Tesla's own ambitious artificial intelligence efforts had a featured role in the presentation of Musk's "Master Plan 3", the third part of a series of papers on how to expand Tesla and convert the world to clean energy.

    There was a video of an Optimus humanoid robot, being developed by Tesla, manipulating parts of other Optimus robots as if it intended to assemble replicas of itself. Executives gave detailed presentations about how Tesla is using artificial intelligence technology to train vehicles to drive themselves - an effort under scrutiny by federal and state authorities.

    But when asked by an analyst if AI could help Tesla build cars, Musk took a less optimistic line.

    "I don't see AI helping us make cars any time soon," he said. "At that point ... there's no point in any of us working."

    Earlier this week, Musk appeared to confirm via Twitter reports that he is recruiting a team of AI technologists to build a competitor to OpenAI's text-based ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft Corp, and similar systems under development at Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta Platforms Inc and other large technology platforms.

    Musk tweeted last December that ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, "is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI." He amplified those concerns for the audience of Tesla analysts Wednesday.

    "I'm a little worried about the AI stuff," Musk said from a stage where he was flanked by 16 Tesla executives, including Autopilot head.

    "We need some kind of, like, regulatory authority or something overseeing AI development," Musk said. "Make sure it's operating in the public interest. It's quite dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it."

    Tesla's effort to enable its cars to drive themselves safely is "obviously useful" AI, Musk said.

    "I don't know. Tesla is doing good things in AI," he said. Musk paused, then sighed. "This one stresses me out. I don't know what to say about it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US, July 18, 2022.
    Prince Harry, Meghan asked to vacate UK home
    The Sun newspaper reported the house had been offered by the monarch to his brother, Prince Andrew
    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with British journalist Samira Ahmed (not pictured) on stage at the Royal Festival Hall during the launch event of her new book "The Climate Book", during The Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival, in London, Britain, October 30, 2022.
    Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police
    Indigenous campaigners and other activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway in recent days blocked access to several government buildings
    A man reads a newspaper after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner and president-elect of Nigeria after elections disputed by opposition parties in Lagos, Nigeria, Mar 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect
    His power, exerted from behind the scenes, will now be tested as Tinubu attempts to tackle Nigeria's crises and improve on Buhari's lacklustre record
    Thomas Lee, president and CEO, Thomas H Lee Capital LLC, speaks during The Year After the Year of Private Equity: What Now? panel at the 2008 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California Apr 29, 2008.
    Thomas Lee dies at 78
    The American billionaire financier was discovered dead at his Fifth Avenue Manhattan office from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher