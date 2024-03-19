Musk defends his ketamine use as beneficial for investors in new video

CEO Elon Musk said his ketamine prescription was beneficial for Tesla's investors in a video interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon posted online on Monday.

Musk said the drug helps him manage a "negative chemical state" similar to depression in the interview conducted this month that also touched on politics, content moderation on X and Tesla.

"From the standpoint of Wall Street, what matters is execution," said Musk, who runs the automaker, the rocket company SpaceX and the social media platform X. Musk argued Tesla was worth as much as the rest of the car industry combined.

"For investors, if there's something I'm taking, I should keep taking it."

A Wall Street Journal investigation published in January said Musk had used drugs including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, worrying executives and board members at his companies.

The report raised concerns that illegal drug use would likely be a violation of federal policies that could jeopardise SpaceX's government contracts.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that one Tesla director grew so frustrated with Musk's behavior that she did not stand for re-election to the board in 2019.

Musk responded to the Journal report on X in January, saying that he agreed to three years of random drug testing at the request of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which partners with SpaceX. "Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol," Musk said.

Musk told Lemon that he had a doctor's prescription for ketamine. The billionaire estimated he took "a small amount every other week."