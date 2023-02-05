A Winter's Tale

The warmth that uplifted his entire home, the laughter that rang through the rooms, and the smile that brightened his day - it was all gone . For six whole months after burying his love, he stayed in the village. The longer he stayed, the more unstable he grew. Slowly he developed a bad reputation with those who were previously inclined to hire him. His savings were running out, his farm was in disarray, and his livestock was weary and malnourished. His son and daughter, the two of whom could barely talk, could not understand why their mother was absent, and their father was sad the whole day.

As the seasons changed, so did Hamim’s mindset. After days of staring at his father’s ever-weakening health and the expectant faces of his children, he knew he had to move on to the family he had left. He understood that his wife would not want him to sit idle but live. So he went back to Dhaka and, after much deliberation and search for employment, started as a rickshaw puller. He was not used to this kind of work, and each day seemed more demanding than the last. However, with his renewed vigour, he kept at it and started earning again.

As winter approached once more, Hamim was brought back to earlier times. For the first time in five years, he would not be able to return home for the winter. As a rickshaw puller, he did not earn enough to bring new clothes back home. Each day started and ended with a deep sigh. Was it because he needed to work throughout the winter, or that he could not bear to look at his children’s eager, waiting faces when he returned empty-handed? Or was it simply the absence of his favourite person? For now, Hamim only knows that winter no longer brings him the same joy.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.