Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?

MOUNTAIN FIGHTERS

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the enigmatic leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters, traces his lineage to the Prophet Mohammad. In pre-recorded speeches and sermons, he asserts that his movement is under siege because of its religion.

Al-Houthi established a reputation as a fierce battlefield commander before emerging as head of the Houthi movement, mountain fighters who have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands, devastated Yemen's economy and left millions hungry.

Under the direction of al-Houthi, who is in his 40s, the group has acquired tens of thousands of fighters and a huge arsenal of armed drones and ballistic missiles, largely supplied by Iran.

Following the strikes, Sims and other US officials acknowledged that the Houthis would probably make good on their threats to retaliate.

On Friday, the Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said far from being deterred, the Houthis might see the likely low death toll among their fighters in the strikes as a success for the group, even if their capabilities have been degraded.

"Someone's definition of success really depends on their perspective," the official said.

With tensions soaring, the price of Brent crude oil rose 1 percent on Friday on concern that supplies could be disrupted. Commercial ship tracking data showed at least nine oil tankers stopping or diverting from the Red Sea.