Year of elections, especially in US, to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts

As 2023 draws to a close, both sides in the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts signalled they expect continued fighting through much of the new year when dozens of countries, including the United States, go to the polls.

About two billion people in at least 50 countries will hold elections in 2024, including in India, Russia, Britain, the European Union and across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Some are more unpredictable than others – few expect Vladimir Putin not to win another six years in office in Russia’s presidential vote in March. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate is seen as tied to the war in Gaza. Many expect him to be ousted as soon as it ends.

It remains unclear whether Ukraine will hold its own presidential vote in March. But the election that matters most for the world at large is November’s US presidential vote, and whether or not Donald Trump returns to office.

The difficulties of predicting who will win, as well as what a more unrestrained, anti-establishment Trump might do in power, in part help explain the dynamics in multiple conflicts across the world. Put simply, all sides want to be positioned as best they can before the November vote and possible changes in US foreign policy.