Remembering Princess Diana 25 years on

It was Aug 31 25 years ago that Princess Diana – England’s Rose - met with a fatal accident when the Mercedes S-280 carrying her and her friend Dodi Fayed smashed into the 13th pillar of the Alma Tunnel in Paris, which straddles the dual carriageway running alongside the River Seine. The mass outpour of grief in Britain that followed the death of this iconic figure had not been seen for many years.

Although 25 years have passed since that terrible accident and death of Princess Diana, the events of the days of her accident, death and funeral have become the most memorable and challenging events in my radio broadcasting career with the Bangla Section in BBC World Service Radio. The memories of those few days are still etched in my heart.

I was the producer/presenter of the dawn programme, which used to be broadcast at 1:30am British Standard Time. All preparations were made as planned, and my colleague Mustafa Kamal Milan and I were all set to go to the studio 15 minutes before the broadcast for the rehearsal with the Studio Manager. But suddenly the news of the accident began to unfold; the tannoy in Bush House announced that Princess Diana was involved in an accident in Paris. This changed the whole running order with this news becoming the top headline. I asked Milan to take the papers and tapes to the studio and explain what we were going to broadcast to the Studio Manager and I would be there after translating the top news.

We had an efficient and experienced Studio Manager, Chris Millward, and I explained to him what signs I would be giving him during the session. The programme started with me reading the news with the top item being that of Princess Diana being involved in an accident in Paris.

The car that left Hilton Paris with Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed was travelling at a very high speed to avoid the paparazzi that were chasing the car. We also informed the listeners that more news was coming in. As the first tape was being played after the news, I asked Milan to get me the one-liner news that were coming in thick and fast into the studio. There was no time to get these news items to be written in Bangla before broadcast and that was the real challenge that I faced. I had no other choice but to take up the challenge and just read the news in Bangla from these one-liners sent in English from the newsroom just by looking at them. Milan was a great help as he continually brought the one-liner news and handed them over to me for broadcast in Bangla. By the time the programme ended, we did not receive the news of Princess Diana's tragic death. She was taken to the Pitie- Selpetriere Hospital in Paris where she had undergone surgery but sadly the hospital announced her death at 4:00am Paris time on Aug 31, 1997.