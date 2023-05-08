Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum

Like US Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s famously flexible definition of obscenity (“I know it when I see it”) recessions have proved notoriously difficult to define with precision.

Observers often disagree at the time whether the economy is already in recession, and sometimes afterwards whether a recession has occurred or just a “soft patch” in an otherwise uninterrupted business cycle expansion.

In most countries, recessions are informally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in real gross domestic product, though using GDP data this way has drawbacks because it can be subject to substantial revisions.

In the United States, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines a recession more flexibly as “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”

The definition emphasises three characteristics – depth, diffusion and duration – to distinguish between recessions and milder slowdowns in the whole economy or cyclical downturns confined to one or a few sectors.

In practice, NBER’s Business Cycle Dating Committee, which has become the accepted arbiter of recessions, employs a variety of indicators to determine when a recession has occurred.

“Because a recession must influence the economy broadly and not be confined to one sector, the committee emphasises economy-wide measures of economic activity,” NBER explains on its website.

These measures include personal income less transfer payments (PILT), nonfarm payroll employment, household employment, real personal consumption expenditures and industrial production, among others.

Even with this suite of indicators, NBER often makes a determination the economy has experienced a recession months after it started, and some downturns come close to being a recession without one being declared.

