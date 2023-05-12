Angels in disguise

“You’ll be well soon. But you need to take this medicine.”

Can you relate these words to that gentle angelic face smiling at and comforting you?

Yes, you’re right. When we are sick and hospitalised or even at home, there’s this kind person looking after us day and night- whom we call ‘nurse’. They work selflessly to make the world a better place.

Nurses are licensed healthcare professionals who practise independently or are supervised by a physician, surgeon, or dentist and care for the sick. They play a vital role in looking after those injured or affected during any pandemic, war or any kind of affliction.

Do you know the etymology of the word nurse?

In brief, the term nurse originates from the Latin word nurture ‘nourish’, which means to suckle. It’s because in bygone days, this was referred to the wet-nurses who cared for other’s children. It evolved in the late 16th century into a person who cares for the sick.

Some people describe the word as Noble-Understanding-Responsibility-Sympathy-Efficient= NURSE. This description covers all the aspects of promoting health, preventing disease, and providing care to the ill, afflicted, and dying.

International Nurses Day was established in 1974 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) to be celebrated on May 12 each year. The day has been selected to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is widely considered the founder of modern nursing.

Florence Nightingale became well-known during the Crimean War. She trained nurses and also tended to wounded soldiers. She became known as ‘The Lady with the Lamp’ as she used to look after the wounded soldiers at night with a lamp. In 1860, Nightingale established a nursing school at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. The Nightingale Pledge taken by new nurses and the highest international distinction for a nurse, ‘Florence Nightingale Medal,’ was named after her in recognition of her pioneering work in nursing.

The day is celebrated to highlight and honour the invaluable contributions of nurses in health care and global health security. On this day, promotional and educational materials raising issues and challenges faced by the nursing profession are produced and distributed. Many countries celebrate National Nurses Week, where International Nurses Day is a part of the weeklong celebration.

Though white uniforms have been associated with nursing for a long time, this uniform has evolved over time.

The first professional nurses were nuns. They wore traditional blue or grey dresses. The original uniform colours changed from blues and greys to white in the 1900s to signify cleanliness, purity, innocence, honesty, faith, goodness, and empowerment. However, eye fatigue in the operating room led to the use of green uniforms. Gradually, other colourful uniforms have become accepted.



A white uniform enhances the nurse’s image and gives them a professional appearance, and commands great respect.

Some symbols are found on pins, jewellery and scrubs on display and have great significance in the healthcare industry.

