Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world

Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated globally on Mar 1, every year. It’s an annual celebration by the United Nations and other international organisations to acknowledge that each individual matters before the law and in practice. The day creates momentum for the global movement of solidarity to end all forms of discrimination towards any individual; creates awareness for the right of everyone to live a full and productive life with dignity; promotes equality and inclusion of diversity; peace and compassion.

Michel Sidibé, who was the UNAIDS Director in 2013, came up with the idea from World AIDS Day, a day that fights against maltreatment of those affected with HIV/AIDS and launched the Zero Discrimination Campaign in December 2013. The day was first celebrated by the UN on Mar 1, 2014.

The symbol for Zero Discrimination Day is the butterfly for transformation- a positive transformation of the mindsets of people to accept inclusiveness in diversity. People share their stories and photos with this symbol as a means to end discrimination.

This year, 2024, marks the tenth anniversary of Zero Discrimination Day. The theme of 2024 is 'to protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights,' emphasising the importance and need to protect people's health, and rights, and to put an end to AIDS. The whole month of March will be dedicated to this purpose through events, activities and messages to remind the world of this vital lesson and a call to action.

Schools, universities, businesses, and other organisations of many countries take part in the day and host events to highlight the need for improved discrimination laws.

Discrimination is still a big problem today. To make real progress, we need to end discrimination at the basic level in our communities. It’s essentially a human rights violation and needs to be challenged and dealt with seriously.

Every one of us can do something to make a difference. Even small actions can cause a ripple effect and make societies more equal and fair.

Let’s all wage a war against the discrimination faced by women and girls in all their diversity raise awareness and mobilise actions to promote equality and empowerment for women and girls. The International Women’s Day campaign theme this year, on Mar 1, is 'Inspire Inclusion'. It's crucial to empower women and promote their inclusion in all spheres of life to accelerate sustainable development. To acquire this, ending all forms of discrimination towards women and providing equal access to education and opportunities for employment is a must. It will eventually help them to be equal players in decision-making – be it climate change or other issues and have a chain reaction in all other development areas.

Facing discrimination at work can be detrimental to the mental health and well-being of the workforce. Organisations need to support and deal with it strongly.

Discrimination against race and ethnicity is a grave issue in the workplace. As many as 70 percent of people admit that they face discrimination at the workplace. Inclusion promotes creativity and generates fresh perspectives and ideas, enhancing people’s experience and thereby boosting productivity.

Perhaps, the first step to promote a zero-discrimination culture in the workplace is to implement an effective bias-free recruitment process.

Regular awareness training on diversity and anti-discrimination are great ways to maintain a zero-discrimination culture. These help employees become more aware of unconscious biases; motivate positive behaviours; and create a culture of respect, diversity and inclusivity leading to a healthy environment.

Guaranteeing proper anti-discrimination policies and implementation ensures a comfortable, inclusive workplace for all.

We can also participate by sharing the day on social media; joining campaigns; celebrating everyone’s differences; appreciating how different and unique each person is; helping others to be free from bias; helping friends if they have experienced any discrimination; making them aware of its effects on their health and well-being; help them to avail services for the just cause. Implementation of actions at home for a discrimination-free environment is also important.

We still have a long way to go. Knowing about discrimination is crucial, especially for those who experience it. But knowing that discrimination exists isn't enough. A collective effort by all to take action is needed to remove discrimination to create a more inclusive world.

We, as individuals, are responsible for our thoughts and actions. Let's celebrate humanity in all its differences to work together to create a world free of prejudice and discrimination.

It starts from our households first, then the society, educational institutions, our workplaces and the world around us.

We need to put a stop to this. Say ‘NO’ to discrimination.

