Pervez Musharraf: the man and his record

In the summer of the year 2000, General Pervez Musharraf arrived at the concluding session of a conference of South Asian media professionals in Islamabad. He had been invited by the South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) to speak before the journalists who had come from the member states of SAARC. He delivered his speech and then the whole group, including the general, sat down to lunch.

Musharraf had only months earlier seized power in Pakistan from the elected government of Nawaz Sharif. Images of soldiers of the Pakistan army scaling the locked gates of the television centre in Islamabad flashed through my mind as I watched Musharraf speak and then have lunch with all of us.

I was part of the Bangladesh delegation to the conference. And it was my second visit to Pakistan (the first being in December 1995 for a similar conference) since the emergence of Bangladesh in late 1971.

At one point, we in the Bangladesh delegation decided to go up to General Musharraf, who at that point ruled Pakistan as Chief Executive and was yet to assume the mantle of President, to exchange greetings. He was happy to know that we were from Bangladesh, informing us that he recalled the days when he served as a junior army officer in what used to be East Pakistan.

The moment he said that, we fired off a question at him: In which year did he serve in Pakistan’s former province? Obviously, we were curious to know if he had played any role in the genocide committed by Pakistan’s soldiers in occupied Bangladesh in 1971.