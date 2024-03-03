Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif set to take oath as prime minister for second term

Pakistani politician Shehbaz Sharif was set on Sunday to become prime minister for the second time in a vote by the country's newly formed parliament, three weeks after uncertain national elections led to the formation of a coalition government.

Pakistan went to the polls on Feb 8 in a vote marred by a mobile internet shutdown on election day; arrests and violence in its build-up; and unusually delayed results, leading to accusations that the vote was rigged.

Sharif will return to the role he held until August when parliament was dissolved ahead of the elections and a caretaker government took charge.

The vote in the country's parliament, which first met on Thursday, will take place amidst tight security as candidates backed by former jailed premier Imran Khan have protested against the election result and called for his release.