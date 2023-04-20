    বাংলা

    India court acquits 69 Hindus of murder of 11 Muslims during 2002 riots

    The acquitted people include a former minister from the ruling BJP

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 02:07 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 02:07 PM

    An Indian court on Thursday acquitted 69 Hindus, including a former minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of the murder of 11 Muslims during communal riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002.

    The killings occurred in Ahmedabad on Feb. 28, 2002, a day after a suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims, setting off one of independent India's worst outbreaks of religious bloodshed.

    A total of 86 Hindus were accused of the killings in the Naroda Gam district of Ahmedabad, 17 of whom died during trial. All the accused were free on bail.

    “We have been saying from the first day that they were framed," defence lawyer Chetan Shah, who represented 82 of the accused, said. "Some of the accused were not present at the scene on the day of the incident."

    Shamshad Pathan, who represented the victims, said they would challenge the court's decision in a higher court.

    “Justice has eluded the victims once again. We will study the grounds on which the court has acquitted the accused persons," Pathan said.

    Those acquitted include Maya Kodnani, a former minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, who was a lawmaker at the time of the riots, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Jaydeep Patel.

    Bajrang Dal and VHP are Hindu nationalist groups and have close links to the BJP.

    Kodnani was also an accused in a case in which 97 people were killed in the 2002 riots. She was convicted but later acquitted by a higher court.

    At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed across Gujarat in the 2002 riots. Activists put the toll at over twice that number.

    Critics accused Modi, who was chief minister at the time, of failing to protect Muslims. Modi denied the allegations and a Supreme Court-ordered investigation found no evidence to prosecute him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu nationalist organisation, attend "Dharma Sabha" or a religious congregation organised by the VHP in New Delhi, India, December 9, 2018.
    India condemns OIC’s stance on violence in the country
    Clashes in cities across several states last week disrupted religious processions during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami
    Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), gestures as he prays during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, Jan 3, 2016.
    Powerful Indian Hindu group backs government's opposition to same-sex marriage recognition
    However, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the LGBT community 'should have their own private and social space as they are humans and have the right to live as others'
    Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses the crowd at a public rally held during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in prison for defaming Modi
    In a speech during the 2019 general election, Gandhi referred to the surname Modi and asked how all thieves had the surname
    13 sentenced to jail for four years in case over Nasirnagar communal attack
    13 jailed in case over Nasirnagar communal attack
    Hordes of men ransacked Hindu households and temples in Nasirnagar in 2016 following a Facebook post allegedly 'denigrating Islam’

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan