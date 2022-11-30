Bangladesh gets highest priority from India, says new envoy Verma

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma says India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh as a neighbour.
“India has a policy for neighbouring countries but it gives the highest priority to Bangladesh in any case,” the envoy said while calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.
Hoping to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the countries, the Indian high commissioner said Bangladesh and India will continue to work to curb terrorism in the region. He also termed Bangladesh “a very good friend” of India, Hasina’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told reporters after the meeting.
Hasina categorically said that Bangladesh never allows terrorism, adding that terrorism has no religion or boundary.
“The Awami League has never tolerated terrorism. It will never allow Bangladesh’s soil to be used for that purpose,” she said.
The prime minister recalled India’s contribution to the 1971 Liberation War and land boundary issues regardless of party affiliation, calling for discussions to resolve unresolved issues, including the Teesta river water-sharing deal.
She also called for Indian businessmen to invest in the 100 economic zones in Bangladesh.
The Indian high commissioner emphasised trade and connectivity between India and Bangladesh, pledging assistance for the power sector. He said India will work with Nepal and Bhutan as well on the matter.
The prime minister and the Indian envoy also discussed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement for facilitating economic relations between the two countries.