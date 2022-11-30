Bangladesh gets highest priority from India, says new envoy Verma

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma says India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh as a neighbour.

“India has a policy for neighbouring countries but it gives the highest priority to Bangladesh in any case,” the envoy said while calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Hoping to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the countries, the Indian high commissioner said Bangladesh and India will continue to work to curb terrorism in the region. He also termed Bangladesh “a very good friend” of India, Hasina’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told reporters after the meeting.

Hasina categorically said that Bangladesh never allows terrorism, adding that terrorism has no religion or boundary.