Without naming BBC, India says 'discrepancies, inconsistencies' in tax records of 'international media co'

The tax inspection comes after India reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster which focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

The government has dismissed the documentary as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. The tax inspection has drawn strong criticism from media bodies in India and abroad.

Without naming the BBC, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in its first official statement since completing the office inspections that its "survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India."

"During the course of the survey, the Department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group," it said.