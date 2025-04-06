Home +
Myanmar junta chief meets foreign leaders, UN says military choking aid

The junta chief holds bilateral meetings with leaders from India and Thailand. The UN says the military is limiting humanitarian aid, violating ceasefire

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Interim Government, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya pose during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 4, 2025. Thailand Government House/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 08:47 AM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 08:47 AM

