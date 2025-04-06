The bus was carrying around 70 tourists and was en route to Puri after visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Indian media report

One dead, over 15 injured as tourist bus carrying 'Bangladeshi nationals' overturns in India

A person has died and more than 15 have sustained serious injuries after a tourist bus with over 70 Bangladeshi nationals onboard overturned in India’s Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning, reports Indian news outlet OdishaTV.

The deceased has yet to be identified, but the injured have been rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment, authorities say. Some of them are reportedly in critical condition.

Sources told OdishaTV that the bus was carrying around 70 tourists and was en route to Puri after visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Most of the passengers are reportedly Bangladeshi nationals who came to the area via ISKCON Mayapur in West Bengal.

Police and Fire Service teams are at the scene conducting rescue operations.

Initial reports say the vehicle veered out of control near SIFA at Uttara Chhak.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the accident.