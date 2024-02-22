    বাংলা

    India approves 100% foreign direct investment in space sector

    The FDI policy reform is expected to boost employment and will allow companies to set up manufacturing facilities in the country

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 02:29 AM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 02:29 AM

    India approved an amendment to allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space sector in a move aimed at promoting investment, according to a government notification on Wednesday.

    The FDI policy reform is expected to boost employment and will allow companies to set up manufacturing facilities in the country, the government said in a statement.

    India's information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month said the country was eyeing $100 billion in annual foreign direct investment (FDI) in the next few years.

    India attracted FDI inflows of $33 billion in the first half of the financial year that started in April 2023. It recorded total FDI of $71 billion in the previous financial year.

