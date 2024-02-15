India's Modi opens Hindu temple in Muslim UAE as election nears

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a grand Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, capping off a two-day visit to the Muslim nation that is home to around 3.5 million Indians.

A day earlier, tens of thousands of Indians filled a soccer stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi, cheering on Modi who is seeking a rare third term in India's upcoming general election.

Modi's visit to one of India's largest trading partners showed how the Hindu nationalist has deepened New Delhi's relations with the Middle East.

At home, critics say that since Modi took the prime minister's office in 2014, religious polarisation has risen and that Indian Muslims, who make up 14% of the 1.42 billion population, are being marginalised.

The opening of the temple in a Muslim country has garnered widespread domestic press coverage in India and follows last month's opening by Modi of a massive temple in India built on the site of a 16th-century mosque destroyed by a Hindu mob in 1992.

The UAE government gifted the 27 acres (11 hectares) in Abu Dhabi where the grand temple was built at a cost of about $95 million by the Hindu BAPS organisation that was founded in Modi's home state of Gujarat more than a century ago.

Hindu temples have for decades existed in the UAE, a Gulf state whose one million citizens are a minority in a country of some 10 million residents who are the backbone of the workforce.