India gets 57% below-average rains in first week of June

India received 57% lower rainfall than average in the first week of June, weather office data showed on Wednesday, after the monsoon's onset over its southern coast was delayed by the formation of a cyclone.

In the week to June 7, India received 9.9 mm rainfall against the normal 23.1 mm, according to the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon, the lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers.

Rains usually lash the southern state of Kerala around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. This year, the IMD was expecting the arrival of monsoon rains over the state's coast on June 4, but it hasn't reached yet.