'Flower Moon' film song is an ode to endangered Osage language

Songwriter Scott George is looking forward to the performance of the Osage Nation song "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" at the 96th Oscars ceremony on Mar 10.

The song is featured in the final scene of the Oscar best-picture nominee “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Indigenous actor Lily Gladstone and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

“The song itself is telling our people to get up,” George, a member of the Osage Nation, told Reuters during a rehearsal of the Oscar-nominated song at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

"It's ‘Wahzhazhe no-zhin te-tha-bey,’ which means just ‘to stand up,’ and then the next phrase is ‘Wa-kon-da they-tho gah-ka-bey,' which means 'God made it for us,'” he added.