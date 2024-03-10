Who are the nominees for this year's Oscars?

The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on Sunday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the Oscars on Jan 23.

The following is a full list of nominees.

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro“

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

"Oppenheimer"