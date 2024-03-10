    বাংলা

    Who are the nominees for this year's Oscars?

    The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on Sunday

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2024, 04:27 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 04:27 PM

    The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on Sunday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the Oscars on Jan 23.

    The following is a full list of nominees.

    BEST PICTURE

    “American Fiction”

    “Anatomy of a Fall”

    “Barbie”

    “The Holdovers”

    “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    “Maestro“

    “Past Lives”

    “Poor Things”

    “The Zone of Interest”

    "Oppenheimer"

    BEST ACTOR

    Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

    Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

    Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

    Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

    Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

    BEST ACTRESS

    Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

    Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

    Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

    Annette Bening, “Nyad”

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

    Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

    Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

    Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

    Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

    Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

    Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

    Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

    Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

    America Ferrera, "Barbie"

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    “American Fiction”

    “Barbie”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    "Zone of Interest"

    ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    “Anatomy of a Fall”

    “The Holdovers”

    “May December”

    “Past Lives”

    “Maestro”

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    "The Boy and the Heron"

    "Elemental"

    "Nimona"

    "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

    "Robot Dreams"

    BEST ANIMATED SHORT

    “Letter to a Pig”

    “Ninety-Five Senses”

    "Our Uniform"

    "Pachyderme"

    “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

    BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

    “Io Capitano,” Italy

    “Perfect Days,” Japan

    “Society of the Snow,” Spain

    “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

    “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

    “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

    "The Eternal Memory"

    "Four Daughters"

    "To Kill a Tiger"

    “20 Days in Mariupol”

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

    “The ABCs of Book Banning”

    “The Last Repair Shop”

    “Nai Nai & Wai Po”

    “The Barber of Little Rock”

    "Island in Between"

    BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

    "American Fiction"

    "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

    "Killers of the Flower Moon"

    "Oppenheimer"

    "Poor Things"

    BEST ORIGINAL SONG

    “It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,"

    “I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,"

    “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie,"

    “The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"

    “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People," “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    BEST SOUND

    “The Creator”

    “Maestro”

    “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “The Zone of Interest”

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

    “Barbie”

    “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    “Napoleon”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

    “The After”

    "Invincible"

    "Knight of Fortune"

    “Red, White and Blue”

    “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    “El Conde”

    “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    “Maestro”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

    “Golda”

    “Society of the Snow"

    “Maestro”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN

    “Barbie”

    “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    “Napoleon”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    "The Creator"

    "Godzilla Minus One"

    "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

    “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

    "Napoleon"

    BEST FILM EDITING

    “Anatomy of a Fall”

    “The Holdovers”

    “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    RELATED STORIES
    The arrival of Basanta or spring on Bangla calendar is clearly visible in the attire and makeup of girls and women on the first day of Falgun, the first month of the season on Wednesday. This photo was taken from Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Flowers for solidarity
    Flowers and women complement each other in a similar way: delicate yet strong
    The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" Out of Competition - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Director Martin Scorsese and cast members Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and the team pose.
     'Flower Moon' film song is an ode to Osage language
    The song is featured in the final scene of the Oscar best-picture nominee ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ a drama directed by Martin Scorsese
    Cord Jefferson poses with the Best Adapted Screenplay Award for "American Fiction," at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California, US, Jan 14, 2024.
    'American Fiction' stars hope film's success is 'a lesson for Hollywood'
    Actors Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K Brown and director Cord Jefferson hope the film's five Oscar nominations and its enthusiastic reception will help shift attitudes in Hollywood
    'Killers of the Flower Moon': The anti-Western epic Scorsese was destined to make
    'Killers of the Flower Moon' review
    The great American director plumbs the depths of a dark chapter in the country's history in a complex, iconoclastic opus

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman