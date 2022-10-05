    বাংলা

    Colourful Bijoya

    Hindus smear each other with dry colours called 'Abir' and march in devotional processions for the immersion of goddess Durga’s idols on Bijoya Dashami, which caps the five-day Durga Puja festival, on Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic subdued the celebrations in the past two years.

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 03:34 PM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 03:34 PM
    Durga Puja
    Bijoya Dashami
    Abir
