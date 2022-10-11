Viqarunnisa students protest Dhanmondi branch closure
Students and guardians from the Dhanmondi branch of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College have blocked Dhaka's Mirpur Road on Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 to demand a permanent campus amid rumoured plans to close down the institution.
