    Viqarunnisa students protest Dhanmondi branch closure

    Students and guardians from the Dhanmondi branch of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College have blocked Dhaka's Mirpur Road on Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 to demand a permanent campus amid rumoured plans to close down the institution.

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM
    Viqarunnisa Noon School
    student protest
