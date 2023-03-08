    বাংলা

    Google to launch fund to support Taiwan's media outlets

    Google has come under pressure in some countries to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, though not in Taiwan

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 07:05 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 07:05 AM

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google said on Wednesday it will launch a T$300 million ($9.8 million) fund over the next three years to help boost the Taiwanese media's continuing operations and digital competitiveness.

    Google has come under pressure in some countries to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, though not in Taiwan.

    Google said it will pay local publishers through what it calls a "Taiwan News Digital Co-prosperity Fund" to strengthen their digital publishing capability.

    The fund will help Taiwan local media "hone digital skills, gain expertise and support the sustainable development of Taiwan's news industry", the company said.

    "Even while Google faces many challenges in the overall international environment, Taiwan remains a crucial global stronghold," Tina Lin, managing director of sales and operations at Google Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei.

    Google said Taiwan's media industry has been facing major competitive challenges in adapting to the digital age, pointing out that advertising revenues for traditional media outlets have dropped 70% from 2003 to 2020.

    The initiative marks the latest effort by the internet giant to develop mechanisms to support and compensate regional news providers whose content appears on Google, as it faces the prospect that governments may impose regulations to require such mechanisms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of media work outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search for the second day, in New Delhi, India, Feb 15, 2023.
    BBC tax raids show Indian media freedom under Modi: journalists
    The tax inspections following a report critical of the Indian PM highlighted concerns of some journalists and media rights watchdogs about 'a decline in press freedom under Modi'
    Members of media work outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search for the second day, in New Delhi, India, Feb 15, 2023.
    UK foreign minister raises BBC tax searches, India says laws are for all
    Last month, India's tax authorities cloned data from the digital devices of some senior employees
    The Chinese flag is seen across the Victoria Harbour during sunset, in Hong Kong, China, Oct 12, 2022.
    Reuters reporters' online accounts faked to approach China activists
    The false representations of the two journalists appeared on platforms including Instagram and the Telegram message app
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from media, at the SEIU Healthcare union office in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada Feb 22, 2023.
    Google's news-blocking test in Canada a 'terrible mistake': PM Trudeau
    Trudeau's Liberal government created rules for platforms like Meta's Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher