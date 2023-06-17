Russia tells Western media after ban from major forum: 'No business as usual'

Russia will take into account the "behaviour" of Western media and attitude to Russian reporters abroad when deciding whether to accredit their journalists for major forums in Russia, the state-owned TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

Journalists from countries that Russia calls "unfriendly" did not get accreditation for the ongoing St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Asked whether Moscow will allow Western journalists to attend forums in Russia in the future, Peskov said: "Let's see what the regime will be, how they (foreign media) will behave."