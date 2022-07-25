Doxxing: a new tool of repression against Arab women

When dozens of Tunisian judges went on strike last month to protest the sacking of 57 of their colleagues, lurid posts containing damaging allegations about some of the female jurists began appearing on Facebook.

One said police had ordered a virginity test to be carried out on one of them in 2020, attaching an image purporting to be the medical report. Another targeted judge Khaira bin Khalifa, saying falsely that she had once been charged with adultery, a crime in Tunisia.

"I was destroyed, and my family was defamed for the sake of settling personal scores," Bin Khalifa told an emergency meeting of the Tunisian Judges Association.

The judges' strike began after the mass sacking of judges in early June by President Kais Saied, who called Monday's referendum over a new constitution that would formalise his sweeping seizure of powers.