Bangladesh in Drone Photo Awards 2020
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman,
bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 01:11 PM BdST
Updated: 28 Sep 2020 01:19 PM BdST
Drone Photo Awards, a competition organised as part of the prestigious Siena Awards Festival, is held every year in Italy with images taken from the sky. The results of this year’s competition are out now and eleven photos taken by six Bangladeshi photographers have been awarded in various categories.
Azim Khan Ronnie’s 'Largest Congregation' was the runner-up in the Abstract category. A videographer by profession, Azim has won a total of five awards in this year’s competition.
'Fishing at Jamuna River' by Tanveer Hassan Rohan also won an award in the Abstract category. Tanveer, who now lives in the United States, has won about 500 awards in various international photography competitions prior to this.
Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan's 'Boats of Buriganga' triumphed in the Urban category. The Bogura police chief captured the photo in Old Dhaka.
'Fish Market,' shot by Azim Khan Ronnie in Chattogram’s Fisheries Ghat, won an award in the Urban category.
Azim Khan Ronnie had shot an enchanting picture of Dhaka at night. His photograph 'Circle of City' won an award in the Urban category.
This picture titled ‘Ring of Crocodiles,’ shot by Adnan Azad Asif, won an award in the Wildlife category. Adnan is also an actor.
Tanveer Hassan Rohan’s ‘Women Sorting Dry Red Chillies’ won in the People category. The photo was shot in Bogura’s Shariakandi. It marks Rohan’s second award in this year's event.
This picture by Azim Khan Ronnie was also shot in Bogura’s Shariakandi. Titled ‘Picking Red Chillies,’ it won an award in the People category.
'Fishing at Jamuna,' shot by Bogura’s Abdul Momin in the Jamuna river, has won an award in the People category.
Azim Khan Ronnie won an award in the People category for his photo of one of the largest Eid congregation in Bangladesh at Gore-e-Shahid Boro Math in Dinajpur. The photo is titled 'Eid Prayer.'
Photographer Ayman Nakib’s 'Rice Field in the Middle of a River' won a laudable award in the People category.