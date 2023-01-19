Developing habits: What to do when your ADHD clashes with productivity

For as long as I can remember, I’ve found concentrating on anything for an extended time impossible. My inability to keep track of conversations or classroom lectures for more than 15 minutes at a stretch was simply seen as “spacing out due to boredom”. My inability to work on anything till the very end of the day was just me procrastinating, like everyone else. Being in a deadlock mentally and being unable to do anything at all without a routine was also believed to be a lack of motivation.

It came to a head in my final semester in university, when the very suggestion of a routine went out the window, and I realised there was an underlying cause for these issues. Not having actual classes in my thesis semester truly threw off any semblance of structure in my life. I had, essentially, become my own boss, and there was no impending deadline to boost my adrenaline. At first, it felt like I had unlimited time to finish my thesis until, suddenly, I did not. Time had zapped by while I sat and pondered about all the work I had to get done without actually getting anything done.

It was then, when I was at my procrastinating peak, that I realised all my mental impediments were just not me being lazy, but the result of an actual mental health disorder. It was my ADHD that made me procrastinate. It was my ADHD that made it hard for me to concentrate on multiple things at once. And, it was my ADHD that made me unable to function without a set routine.

With the diagnosis of what was holding me back and my increased understanding came accountability and control. It was no longer “just how I was” but it became a matter of what I could do to fix it. Little by little, I started to make small adjustments to my everyday routine, which has helped me make the transition bit by bit.

Here are some of the most important practices that helped me overcome my ADHD: