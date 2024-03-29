Pope, looking well, visits female prison for foot-washing ritual

"Each of you has their own story but the Lord listens to us with open arms and never tires of forgiving," he said.

Francis, who recently curtailed his speaking engagements because of fatigue related to bouts of bronchitis and influenza, seemed fit. When he arrived at the prison, an aide pushed his wheelchair around the small crowd and many inmates rushed forward to touch him.

'RAY OF SUNLIGHT'

The prison director, Nadia Fontana, told the pope he had brought the institution "a ray of sunlight," and inmates gave him items, including liturgical vestments, that they had made in prison workshops.

Francis stood for parts of the service and then, while seated, greeted the prisoners and a three-year-old boy who lives there with his inmate mother.

Francis also looked well and strong earlier on Thursday at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, where he read a long homily and improvised part of it.

On Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate Jesus' crucifixion, Francis is due to preside at a "Passion of the Lord" service in St. Peter's Basilica and then attend a traditional evening Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession at Rome's Colosseum.

He will preside at an Easter Vigil service on Saturday, and on Sunday will read his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing from the central balcony of St Peter's to tens of thousands of people in the square below.