    বাংলা

    No winner for $800m Powerball lottery, $1.1bn Mega Millions ahead

    Authorities said no one bought the ticket bearing the six winning numbers from Monday night's latest Powerball drawing: 19-7-68-53-11-23

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2024, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 05:12 AM

    A Powerball drawing for $800 million, one of the largest jackpots in the history of that US lottery game, found no winners on Monday night, ahead of an even larger prize up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.

    The Multi-State Lottery Association said no one bought the ticket bearing the six winning numbers from Monday night's latest Powerball drawing: 19-7-68-53-11-23.

    The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Wednesday, with the estimated jackpot now rising to $865 million. Should a winner choose to accept it in a single lump sum, the prize carries a cash value of about $416 million, lottery officials said.

    Monday's drawing was the 36th since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day 2024.

    Anyone still feeling lucky will have a chance on Tuesday to take a $1.1 billion jackpot in the multistate Mega Millions.

    The Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11pm EDT on Tuesday (0300 GMT on Wednesday). Its jackpot was last won on Dec 8.

    Tickets for both lotteries are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

    Even at $1.9 billion combined, the two purses at stake on Monday and Tuesday were still below the largest single lottery prize total in US history. That came in November 2022 when a lone ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

    In both lotteries, winner or winners must match the correct six numbers on a $2 ticket.

    The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are listed as one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions are listed as one in 302.6 million.

    RELATED STORIES
    Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 10, 2024 Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti in action with Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
    Juve held to draw by Atalanta
    They have won one of their last seven league games and are third on 58 points
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - March 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Athletic Bilbao's Imanol Garcia de Albeniz
    Barcelona and Athletic share spoils in goalless draw
    Barca suffered two injury blows, with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri forced out in the first-half
    Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 2, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS
    Vinicius scores twice as Real fight back to draw at Valencia
    Bellingham thought he'd scored the winner, only to discover the referee had blown the fulltime whistle before he'd headed in from close range
    A view of BT Group logo displayed on BT tower, in London, Britain, Jul 21, 2023.
    London's BT Tower to become hotel after 275m stg sale
    The tower was London's tallest building for 16 years until the NatWest Tower in the City of London was built

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin