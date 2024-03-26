No winner for $800m Powerball lottery, $1.1bn Mega Millions ahead

Monday's drawing was the 36th since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day 2024.

Anyone still feeling lucky will have a chance on Tuesday to take a $1.1 billion jackpot in the multistate Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11pm EDT on Tuesday (0300 GMT on Wednesday). Its jackpot was last won on Dec 8.

Tickets for both lotteries are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Even at $1.9 billion combined, the two purses at stake on Monday and Tuesday were still below the largest single lottery prize total in US history. That came in November 2022 when a lone ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

In both lotteries, winner or winners must match the correct six numbers on a $2 ticket.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are listed as one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions are listed as one in 302.6 million.