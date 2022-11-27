    বাংলা

    Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus

    The three day festival attracted 120,000 attendees the last time it was held in 2019, and the festival director expects the Singapore event to reach the same number, if not surpass it

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 01:47 PM

    Thousands of cosplayers and anime fans flocked to the annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA) in Singapore over the weekend, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago.

    The three-day convention celebrates all things Japanese pop culture.

    Anime, a sub-culture originating from Japan, has continued to thrive and grow internationally in recent years despite the pandemic, largely due to its vast online presence and supportive participants.

    AFA attracted 120,000 attendees the last time it was held in 2019. Although exact ticket sales will not be available until a later date, festival director Shawn Chin said that he expects the Singapore event to reach the same number, if not surpass it.

    "Now that I'm in Singapore it feels like a meetup of old friends, because I was in constant online contact with people here," said a featured Taiwanese cosplayer, Hiko, from her booth at the exhibition hall.

    Singapore eased most of its COVID-19 curbs this year, and had seen various international events returning to the city-state in recent months.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jennifer Lopez reacts after winning the MTV Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, US, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
    Jennifer Lopez announces ‘This is Me’ album follow-up
    The 2002 album, which featured the hit song ‘Jenny from the Block,’ was inspired by Lopez' relationship at the time with actor Ben Affleck
    A models presents a creation of the Mexican artisan Catalina Gonzalez Hernandez from the indigenous community of San Sebastian, Jalisco state, during the Original Mexican Textile Art meeting, in Mexico City, Mexico Nov 18, 2022.
    Indigenous fashion designers challenge plagiarism
    Ralph Lauren and Chinese fast-fashion company Shein have in recent months faced accusations of plagiarising indigenous Mexican designs
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA Fan Festival Opening - FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 An Argentina fan carries beers during the opening of the FIFA fan festival
    With stadium beer ban, World Cup fans look for sip of hope
    In a last minute U-turn FIFA said that alcoholic beer would not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums
    Nigerian artist, Adeyemi Oluwajuwonlo paints recycled plastics to produce artworks at her studio in Lagos, Nigeria November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
    Nigeria artist transforms oil kegs into faces to reduce waste
    Oluwajuwonlo Adeyemi has exhibited twice in Lagos. Some of her pieces have sold for over $1000

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher