MP Suman under fire for sending sarees from PM’s relief fund to friends’ wives as gift

Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, the independent MP from Habiganj-4, is facing intense criticism for sending sarees for the poor from the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund to his friends’ wives as Eid-ul-Fitr gift.

Two of his friends took to Facebook after turning down the gifts.

Suman denied his involvement with the incident, saying local leaders might have done this as part of a propaganda by his rivals.

Suman is a familiar face on Facebook and well-known in the constituency, which consists of the Madhabpur and Chunarughat Upazilas. He won the election in January by a huge margin.