MP Suman under fire for sending sarees from PM’s relief fund to friends’ wives as gift

Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, the independent MP from Habiganj-4, is facing intense criticism for sending sarees for the poor from the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund to his friends’ wives as Eid-ul-Fitr gift.
Two of his friends took to Facebook after turning down the gifts.
Suman denied his involvement with the incident, saying local leaders might have done this as part of a propaganda by his rivals.
Suman is a familiar face on Facebook and well-known in the constituency, which consists of the Madhabpur and Chunarughat Upazilas. He won the election in January by a huge margin.
After the PM’s fund sent the dresses on Mar 27, Suman wrote on Facebook that he got 400 sarees, 48 salwar-kameez-scarf and different other clothings for distribution during Eid. Locals hailed him for transparency at that time.
But Abdul Mukit and Sanu Ahmed, who had studied in the same school with Suman, took to Facebook on Wednesday and said two of those sarees were sent for their wives.
Mukit is a veterinarian of Chunarughat Upazila and Sanu is a resident of the Upazila’s Geraruk village.
Mukit said Suman sent the saree via Raihan, an Upazila chairman candidate identified with a single name, on the eve of Eid. Mukit then gave the saree to a needy woman after finding no way to send it back.
Sanu said the saree “sent by Suman” was priced at Tk 280 only and his wife does not wear such sarees. He also said he would give the saree to another poor woman.
“I had worked hard for Suman during the election. How could he send such a saree for my wife? It pained me,” Mukit said.
Sanu said: “My wife wasn’t supposed to get this saree. These were for distribution among the poor.”
Suman claimed he was the first MP from the seat to publish such a list of gifts from the PM’s fund.
“One of the people whom I tasked with distributing these gifts is a candidate for the vice-chairman’s post in the Upazila council. Maybe he gave a saree to his friend. They gave the same saree to another person and then carried out a propaganda on Facebook. Actually a group is working against me. They are spreading propaganda about sarees,” he said.