July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's flight jacket could fetch $1-2 million at auction

    The 'Buzz Aldrin: American Icon' sale will take place on Jul 26, auctioning off the personal collection of the second man to walk on the moon

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 8:40 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 8:40 AM

    Auction house Sotheby's New York will shoot for the moon next week as it auctions off the personal collection of American astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

    The 'Buzz Aldrin: American Icon' sale will take place on Jul 26. Among the highlights is an in-flight jacket that Aldrin wore on the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing mission, which has a sales estimate of around $1 million to $2 million.

    "This is an incredibly rare thing," said Sotheby's Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, Cassandra Hatton, adding that it was the only flown garment from the Apollo 11 mission available to be purchased.

    Another top lot is a pen that the Apollo 11 crew used to repair a broken circuit breaker switch, saving their lives. Its estimate stands at $1 million to $2 million as well.

    The collection also includes awards, medals and letters from the astronaut's life.

    "I can say with no hesitation that it is the best space exploration sale to have ever happened, and there will not be another that will be better than this," Hatton said.

    A separate sale will follow on Jul 27, titled 'Meteorites: Select Specimens from the Moon, Mars, Vesta and More.'

    That sale will feature the end piece of a lunar meteorite that Sotheby's says is the second most massive piece of the Moon on Earth.

    RELATED STORIES
    New York artist turns Brooklyn home into showcase for urban dioramas
    A self-taught New York artist took advantage of the pandemic to create a diverse array of dioramas that depict urban Brooklyn scenes in addition to a host of other more rural settings.
    Swiss 'zero star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder world's crises
    "I couldn't sleep," and "my room was too noisy," may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers that is the entire point of their latest 'zero star hotel' art installation.
    COVID can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls
    COVID can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls
    With two days to go until opening to the public, workers rush to put the finishing touches on the Kwena Square shopping complex, a shiny $13 million sign that South Africans are defying the global "re ...
    Pizza wars: heated words in Italy over fair price of dish
    Pizza wars: heated words in Italy over fair price of dish
    Pizza: high-end gourmet fare or affordable food for the people? That is the question pitting Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore against chefs in Naples, where pizza making has UNESCO world heritage s ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher