    Empty libraries: Why aren’t more people reading books these days?

    Despite the production of paperback books, the number of readers has waned drastically in the local libraries of Bagerhat district.

    Sanjida Islam
    Published : 6 July 2023, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 02:29 PM

    The sturdy armchairs, dribbles on vintage tables, magazine racks, the occasional coughing amidst the pin-drop silence, and an easy access to a myriad of books is a feeling familiar to many. 

    But not many people are seen carrying books in and out of libraries these days. The chairs are mostly empty. And the only constant is the books lined up on age-old shelves. 

    Despite the production of paperback books, the number of readers has waned drastically in the local libraries of Bagerhat district. 

    Shelves with thousands of books, worn-out chairs and tables of government-owned libraries evince that these venerable reading spaces were once occupied by voracious readers not long ago. Nowadays, people read newspapers here. 

    The advancement of technology has enabled most readers to find books online. According to officials, addiction to smartphones and games has also decreased the number of readers visiting libraries. 

    Unfortunately, school libraries have also met a similar fate. Despite the number of books available, not many readers show up to fill up the empty corners of libraries in Bagerhat. 

    Reporter’s age: 14 | Bagerhat

