Frequent power cuts are making it hard to study

With temperatures soaring as high as 38-41 degrees Celsius across Bangladesh, the frequent power outages and sweltering heat have made life difficult for the people of Rangpur.
The current dollar crisis has led to a crunch in coal reserves, causing the country’s largest power plant to shut down on Monday. Recently, after the electricity went out for eight hours on the campus of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, students took to the streets demanding uninterrupted power supply.
My friends who will sit for their SSC exams next year are also facing trouble as they can't study at night.
Istiya Jahan, a student from Rangpur, said, “When the electricity goes out at night, I can’t study in the dark. It’s affecting my studies.”
Another student, Atia Tahira Promi, told Hello, “Not everyone has the ability to buy solar panels, an IPS or fans. We’re suffering in this scorching heat.”
Mothers are also worried their children will not being able to prepare for their upcoming exams properly due to the widespread load shedding.
“I have no solar power or IPS at home. I can’t cook in my kitchen at night as it is very dark and you can only use candles for so long before you can no longer tolerate the blazing heat. I can’t use wood to cook outside every day because it’s expensive and I have to buy in bulk” said Jamila Khatun, a housewife from Rangpur city.
On Sunday, Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, told reporters, “We have been working for the past two months to address the matter. But there are several challenges we need to tackle. The current economic situation, as well as the supply of oil and gas, require focused efforts.”
"There is no need to worry as we are actively working towards improving the situation within the next two weeks," he added.
Until then, students and homemakers will have to get by in the sizzling summer heat.
Reporter's age: 15 | Rangpur