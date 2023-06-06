Frequent power cuts are making it hard to study

My friends who will sit for their SSC exams next year are also facing trouble as they can't study at night.

Istiya Jahan, a student from Rangpur, said, “When the electricity goes out at night, I can’t study in the dark. It’s affecting my studies.”

Another student, Atia Tahira Promi, told Hello, “Not everyone has the ability to buy solar panels, an IPS or fans. We’re suffering in this scorching heat.”

Mothers are also worried their children will not being able to prepare for their upcoming exams properly due to the widespread load shedding.

“I have no solar power or IPS at home. I can’t cook in my kitchen at night as it is very dark and you can only use candles for so long before you can no longer tolerate the blazing heat. I can’t use wood to cook outside every day because it’s expensive and I have to buy in bulk” said Jamila Khatun, a housewife from Rangpur city.