Concrete structures replacing age-old ponds in Sherpur

Growing up, I admired the crystal-like freshwater ponds of Sherpur. But over the course of time, these pellucid water bodies have been replaced with concrete structures, causing the land to lose its natural charm.

While there are a few crystalline ponds in the rural villages of this district, the same cannot be said for the developing city of Sherpur. The ponds dripping with countless memories have been filled indiscriminately to build infrastructures. This, in turn, has made the land more prone to flooding and waterlogging.

New Market Pond, Kazi Bari Pond, Padma Pond in Gridda Narayanpur, Shyama Pond of Rajballabhpur and many other age-old ponds in the city have met a similar fate as commercial and residential buildings are sprouting from these places more frequently.

It is no news that filling up these ponds due to rapid and unplanned urbanisation has disrupted the ecological balance of the land. But at what cost?

Even the owners have not been hesitant to fill up these ponds in exchange for money, although, the very act of destroying water bodies goes against the laws of conservation in Bangladesh.

Aquatic life is also being harmed as the ponds are being canopied by pest plants like water hyacinth. The sheer lack of maintenance is evident from the piles of plastic and garbage floating on these water bodies. And yet, no one is being held accountable for not preserving these ponds.

Will the Sherpur district administration take appropriate actions before it is too late? We are yet to find out!

Reporter's Age: 15 District: Sherpur